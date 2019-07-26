Park district applying for state grant

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The park district’s board voted Wednesday night to apply for a state grant.

The district wants the state’s help upgrading features at Spalding Park. The district is applying for a $350,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant to match its own funding.

The park district’s director of planning, Andrew Weiss, said it’s a way to maximize potential.

“Anyone in any government agency in Illinois can apply for the OSLAT grant,” Weiss said. “It’s a 50 percent match. So that just helps local communities make their tax money go further.”

Weiss said the park district will learn if it’s in the running for the grant by the end of 2019. It should receive a definitive answer by April 2020, and will then have two years to complete its projects if chosen. The district is interested in projects such as adding more lights, upgrading playground equipment and improving pathways within Spalding Park.