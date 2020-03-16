Park Board Trustee tests positive for coronavirus

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield Park Board trustee and employee of the Illinois State Treasurer’s office has tested positive for coronavirus.

This comes as school districts like Athens Community Unit School District #213 share their students were at a career fair at Lincoln Land Community College where Lisa Badger was representing the Treasurer’s Office. The Director of the Regional Office of Career and Technical Education said:

“Our office was given information late last night that one of our representatives at Career Day was the third person in the county to test positive for the corona virus. She was representing the State Treasure’s Office. There was minimal exposure as she was one booth that not many students approached. She was behind an 8 foot table with her back to the wall. Those students not approaching her and that were in the aisle in front of her table were 8 to 10 feet from her. She is recuperating at home.

In a Facebook post, Badger said she is recovering. “While I am thankfully not critically ill, I am still ill, and the stress of the past few days has not been conducive to healing. This has been challenging for my family, to say the least. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support from our community.”

The Sangamon County Health Department is reaching out to those who were in direct contact with her per their review and evaluation. If anyone experiences symptoms, they are asked to call their doctor or the SCDPH hotline at (217) 321-2606.