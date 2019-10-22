Park and recreational facility grant announced

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced that more than $10.1 million in state grant funding has been approved for local governments to construct, renovate, and improve buildings or purchase land to be used for public access and recreation.

The funding is made available through the Park and Recreational Facility Construction Act (PARC) grant program.

“Our public lands allow people from all walks of life to experience the natural beauty our state has to offer — but more than that, these shared spaces often serve as a foundation for strong communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker.

“From expanded green space to fresh recreational facilities, this grant money gives Illinoisans more reason to go out and explore with their neighbors. My administration is proud to help local governments build the public spaces our families deserve.”

The PARC grant program, which is administered by the IDNR, provides up to 90 percent of project costs to help build, renovate and improve recreational buildings used by the public or purchase land to be used for public access and recreational purposes, with local governments matching the value of the grants awarded.

“Providing funding for local governments to construct and renovate facilities where families and individuals can enjoy recreation opportunities is a win-win for local governments and the citizens living in those communities,” said IDNR Director Colleen Callahan.

The PARC grant recipients and information on the projects announced today are listed below:



Chicago Park District – Pulaski Park

Renovate/rehabilitate the Field House and Pool House at Pulaski Park in Chicago. Improvements include facility layout reconfiguration, new plumbing, electrical, and signage. Field House improvements are accessible washrooms, locker rooms, interior access ramps, and mechanicals. Pool House renovations include new accessible washrooms, locker rooms, and showers. New lifeguard room with toilet, accessible drinking fountains, ramped entrance to the pool house, new walls, finishes, plumbing, electrical, ventilation, and signage throughout. Exterior improvements to the Field House include masonry restoration and foundation stabilization. Pool House exterior improvements include restoration of the roof/windows with exterior masonry rehabilitation.

Grant amount: $1,137,500

Chicago Park District – Ridge Park

Renovate/rehabilitate the historic Ridge Park Fieldhouse in Chicago. The renovation includes new roofing, new windows and doors, masonry improvements, and new HVAC energy management systems and components.

Grant amount: $602,165

Chicago Park District – River Park

Renovate/rehabilitate the historic building at River Park in Chicago. The renovation includes slate roof replacement, masonry restoration, restoration of prior water damages, clearing of roof drain tiles, and the excavation and rehabilitation of collapsed underground drain lines.

Grant amount: $600,000

Chicago Park District – Tuley Park

Restoration of facilities at Tuley Park in Chicago will ensure recreational programming can continue. Improvements include a new roof, gutters, downspouts and drainage, exterior concrete, foundation repair, and waterproofing. First-floor interior improvement to finish the ceiling, floors, concrete walls, doors and interior. Second-floor renovations include gym floors, bathrooms, and lighting.

Grant amount: $602,165

City of Edwardsville – Indoor Recreation Center

Construction of the City of Edwardsville’s first indoor recreation facility located near the MCT Bike Trail and Governor’s Parkway. The facility will feature an indoor ice-skating rink, an elevated 175-meter, four-lane track with a 3,000 square foot physical fitness center with related support facilities. Included at this facility will be a new entrance road and a parking lot.

Grant amount: $2,500,000

Oswegoland Park District – Addition to the Boulder Point Recreation Center

Construction of a 5,600-square foot addition to the existing Boulder Point Recreation Center in Montgomery. Exterior items include new windows and side vestibule for energy savings, a new reflective roof on the new and existing facility with site work to place the new addition. Interior improvements include a new lobby and community room, new parent viewing area, new gymnasium with additional storage, new office addition with a kitchenette, and the remodeling of the restrooms to provide accessibility and meet ADA requirements. Further improvements include a new high-efficiency HVAC unit with new/improved fire suppression systems.

Grant amount: $1,835,997

Village of Rantoul – Renovate and Expand the Forum Fitness Center

Renovate/expand the Forum Fitness Center located in Rantoul. Improvements to the exterior of the building include the installation of new windows and double doors. Building expansion will feature a 3,000-square-foot group fitness addition. Interior improvements include the installation of drop ceilings, flooring, and installation of new electrical services in the cardio room. Renovations include the installation of a new HVAC system for the gymnasium and the locker rooms.

Grant amount: $750,000

Village of Villa Grove – Construct a New Community Center (Phase 1)

Construction of a new community center in Villa Grove. Phase 1 of this project includes a new gymnasium with a full basketball court, locker rooms, seating for observers, and an elevated mezzanine/walking track area for recreational activities such as yoga, aerobics, gaming, and crafting activities. Also included in Phase 1 will be a kitchen area, concessions area, restrooms, and storage area.

Grant amount: $2,140,300