JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic parish and school in Jacksonville is upgrading its infrastructure thanks to a $2,500 grant from a historic preservation group.



Our Saviour Parish and Grade School applied for and won the money from Landmarks Illinois. The group said the parish will use the funds to update electrical panels in the basement.



Landmarks Illinois said the parish is a two-story, Queen Anne-style brick home that was built in the late 1800s. By 1995, the building had worn down to the point of possible demolition. The parish put together a group to oversee repairs, and in 2015 priests were able to move back into the Rectory.



The money for the parish is part of $35,000 doled out by Landmarks Illinois this fall.