PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) – A Paris woman is dead following a vehicle-pedestrian crash Saturday morning.

The incident occurred in the Walmart parking lot shortly after 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Edgar County Coroner’s Office said that 66-year-old Teresa England of Paris was exiting Walmart while pushing a shopping cart back to her vehicle.

At the same time, a 2019 Ford Expedition driven by 73-year-old Ellen Coolley of Brocton, was traveling south down one of the parking lot lanes.

The press release states that Coolley reached the end of the lane and began to make a U-turn to park in one of the handicapped spots near the front of the parking lot. While making the turn, Coolley struck and ran over England.

Paris Police, Paris Ambulance and Paris Fire Departments responded to the scene and arrived within minutes after multiple 911 calls were placed.

England was pronounced dead at the scene by Edgar County Coroner, Scott Barrett.

The accident remains under investigation by the Paris Police Department and the Edgar County Coroner.