PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — In a news release on Friday, Paris Union School District No. 95 superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson shared that their school district has received grant funds from the state to provide a school-based healthcare plan for students.

Starting this summer, with parental approval, students will be able to receive medical and physical exams, treatment for acute illnesses, immunization and mental health services and referrals.

“I am proud of the work of the Paris 95 administration to seek out and actively compete for these dollars,” Larson said. “Rather than watching dollars go to other communities, we are locally providing services to our students, creating jobs, and spurring our local economy.”

Currently. there are 64 school health centers in the state of Illinois, and only 18 exist outside of Cook County.