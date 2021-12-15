PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A judge has ordered a former volunteer coach at Paris schools not to have contact with children outside his family as his court case involving alleged Internet sex crimes continues.



Court records showed 18 year-old J.T. Johnson, of Paris, posted $1,000 to bond out of jail on Wednesday. Johnson is due back in court on January 6. He faces four counts, two each of distribution of harmful material and sexual exploitation of a child. Edgar County State’s Attorney Mark Isaf could not immediately be reached for further comment on the charges.



Paris school superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson earlier said Johnson was a volunteer assistant coach for the middle school boys basketball team. Larson said the alleged victims are in seventh and ninth grade at Paris schools, but they are not members of the boys basketball team. Larson said once the allegations against Johnson came to light, the district removed him from his volunteer position.