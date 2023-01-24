PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris Union School District No. 95 will join the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) in the eleventh statewide survey to improve school climate and learning conditions.

Students and teachers in the district will be asked to take a 25-minute research-based survey between Jan. 11-March 11 to help identify strengths and weaknesses in their school’s learning environment. Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson said the survey provides a unique opportunity for students, teachers, and parents to have a voice in improving their schools.

The Illinois 5Essenials survey measures five essentials for school success. these include Effective Leaders, Collaborative Teachers, Involved Families, Supportive Environment, and Ambitious Instruction

Larson said 20 years of research at the University of Chicago in more than 400 schools has shown that schools that were strong on at least three of the 5Essentials were 10 times more likely to make substantial gains in improving student reading and math than schools that were weak on three or more of the Essentials.

5Essentials Reports demonstrate that what students and teachers say about their schools can serve as important indicators for school success. Larson said in n the inaugural statewide Illinois 5Essentials Survey in 2012-2013, 87% of all Illinois schools met the 50% participation threshold to receive a 5Essentials Report, with participation from more than 70% of all teachers and eligible 6th through 12th graders across Illinois.

Additionally, 4th and 5th-grade students were also included in the 5Essentials survey beginning in 2018-2019.

All schools, including alternative schools that fall under the Paris school district’s domain, are required to participate in a required school learning conditions survey every year. Larson said Paris schools have consistently participated in the survey.

Principals and superintendents will receive their 5Essentials Reports in May 2023. Survey results will also be reported publicly on the 5Essentials reporting website in Spring 2023 and on the State School Report Card website in Fall 2023.