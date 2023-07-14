PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris School District 95 submitted a plan to pay back millions in misspent grant money.

The District submitted the plan before the June 15 deadline after receiving an extension from the Illinois State Board of Education. We talked to Lorraine Bailey, the interim superintendent of the Paris School District, who said they followed the proper protocol in getting a corrective action plan sent to the state. This plan lays out how the district intends to pay back more than $3 million dollars in grant money that ISBE said was misused and charged incorrectly.

ISBE and the FBI’s investigation revealed former superintendent Jeremy Larson and bookkeeper Sally Keller spent federal grants on unauthorized purchases like laptops, wi-fi for schools, cargo vans and nearly $35,000 on pizza for teachers.

Bailey said she could not say what the plan is at this time. But the district will be getting guidance from the state now that the plan has been submitted.

Here is a written from interim superintendent Lorraine Bailey on submitting the action plan: