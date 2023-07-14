PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Paris School District 95 submitted a plan to pay back millions in misspent grant money.
The District submitted the plan before the June 15 deadline after receiving an extension from the Illinois State Board of Education. We talked to Lorraine Bailey, the interim superintendent of the Paris School District, who said they followed the proper protocol in getting a corrective action plan sent to the state. This plan lays out how the district intends to pay back more than $3 million dollars in grant money that ISBE said was misused and charged incorrectly.
ISBE and the FBI’s investigation revealed former superintendent Jeremy Larson and bookkeeper Sally Keller spent federal grants on unauthorized purchases like laptops, wi-fi for schools, cargo vans and nearly $35,000 on pizza for teachers.
Bailey said she could not say what the plan is at this time. But the district will be getting guidance from the state now that the plan has been submitted.
Here is a written from interim superintendent Lorraine Bailey on submitting the action plan:
The Corrective Action Plan for Paris Union School District No. 95 has been completed and submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education by the July 15, 2023 deadline. The plan addressed the findings in the FSM Final Monitoring Report received by the District on June 14, 2023. The District is to receive separate correspondence from the Funding and Disbursements Department at ISBE with information for how to proceed with the financials. The District is awaiting a response from ISBE for the next steps in that process.
