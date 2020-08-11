Paris School District offers choice between remote & in-person education

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — While some schools are starting with remote learning this fall, Paris Schools will be offering both.

Families were able to choose one or the other and most of them wanted to do things in-person. District leaders said they know there is a downside to both options.

To give you an idea of how Paris compares to other districts. They have more than 1,300 students all-together. That is compared to Champaign Schools, where there are more than 10,000 students.

Superintendent Jeremy Larson said nearly 70 percent of students wanted to be in-person. They also wanted to come back full time.

“We’re gonna continue to try to chug along as long as we possible can, but the reality is that if you would’ve asked a week ago, I would say maybe we’ll make it to Labor Day,” said Larson. “Yesterday, with the amount of influx that we had, it scares me that we might only go for a week-and-a-half, August 21. But, I mean, my goal is to make it until May.”

For those going in-person, they will be check for symptoms. All the schools have disinfectant spray and fogging machines and class sizes will be lower because of how many have chosen to go remote.

Larson said they recognize there will be challenges with online learning. They have a remote learning center students and parents can call for help.

Remote Learning Center:

(217) 466-7950

Hours: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon.-Thur.); 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Fri.)

For more information regarding remote education, click here.

Three Paris students are positive for the virus right now. Around 30 students are being quarantined because of exposure along with two staff members. Three different sports teams are not allowed to practice because of exposure.