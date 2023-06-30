PARIS, Ill., (WCIA) — In Monday’s school board meeting, members voted “yes” on a temporary superintendent to serve the Paris School District.

Lorraine Bailey will fill the role. Kevin Knoepfel, the board’s president, said she’s served as a superintendent before.

Superintendent Jermey Larson and bookkeeper Sally Keller remain on paid-administrative leave after the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) found that the district misused more than $3 million.

In the meeting, Knoepfel said there is no money missing, it was just not correctly reported and/or used for grant purposes.

He noted that administrators have been working for months on correcting the entries. They got an extension to submit a corrective action plan until July 15th. Friday, June 30 was the original deadline.