PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Union School District No. 95 released a statement announcing a significant expansion to their transportation system.

Paris Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson said the school district has acquired ten state-of-the-art yellow school buses, four sleek white buses, and two versatile SUVs to accommodate the growing needs of the district. Dr. Larson said the new vehicles will enhance the school district’s commitment to providing exceptional, safe, and reliable transport for students.

The entire fleet of vehicles will be equipped with GPS tracking, enabling parents to access route information online. Additionally, Dr. Larson said each school bus will feature six cameras, providing comprehensive surveillance and ensuring the safety of students. The school district will also implement robust security measures across all of the vehicles.

The buses will be available beginning in the upcoming school year.

The school district extended its gratitude to MSB Transportation for their assistance during the planning phase, Zack Hollingsworth for his expertise in the purchasing process, and the dedicated school personnel who made this transportation expansion a reality.

Larson said there will be further updates on the new vehicles as the school district strives to continuously enhance the services they offer to students, helping shape a brighter future for the community.