PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Paris Police Department has released new information about a bomb threat that a corporate office in town received on Wednesday.

Officials said the threat was called into North American Lighting, whose headquarters is located at 2275 South Main Street, at 1:14 p.m. Corporate officials evacuated the building and their manufacturing plant and called police.

Both buildings were shut down in order to allow bomb detection investigators and K9s to sweep the buildings and search for explosives. Nothing was found and NAL employees were allowed to reenter at 6:40 p.m.

Paris Police received assistance from other various law enforcement agencies during the evacuation and search, including the FBI, Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad, K9s from Terre Haute, Ind. and the Edgar County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into who made the threat is ongoing and so far, no one has been arrested.