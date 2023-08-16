PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a shooting incident near Carolyn Wenz Elementary School that caused the local district to place schools on lockdown and have police on hand for dismissal.

According to Paris Police, at approximately 11:04 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a shooting near the school. At that time police requested the Paris-Union School District 95 place buildings on lockdown.

Police and members of the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department then worked to secure the scene. Illinois State Police and Illinois DNR also provided assistance. Police said once it was secured and officers were on hand, students were dismissed at approximately 11:40 a.m.

While the students had left, the investigation continued, at 6:30 p.m., Paris Police arrested three people. Tyge A. Hissem, 30, was arrested and preliminarily charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Alex M. Noble, 20, was arrested and preliminarily charged with aggravated battery. While Megan C Erwin, 28, was reportedly arrested for an outstanding Champaign County warrant.

Police said the isolated incident remains under investigation, and asks anyone with information to call Paris Police Detectives at 217-465-6351.

Read the full Paris Police Department release below;