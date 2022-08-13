Editorial note: Gabriel Wallace was arrested according to ISP for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. Preston Wallace for first degree murder. Original piece had names switched.

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) The Illinois State Police reported on August 13 that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death.

The ISP arrested 20-year-old Gabriel Wallace for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. ISP also arrested Preston Wallace for first-degree murder.

At around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, Paris police responded to an argument near North Central Avenue. Officials said they arrived to find a man in need of medical assistance. Gary L. White, 69, was transported to a local hospital and then a regional hospital where he died from his injuries on Aug. 8.

Mugshot provided by ISP

Mugshot provided by ISP

Officers said on August 12 an arrest warrant was issued for Preston Wallace by Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office. Wallace was placed in custody at Paris and then transported to Edgar County jail on a $500,000 bond.

Mugshots provided by ISP. No other information is available at this time.