URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Paris faces up to 60 years in federal prison after he was found guilty last week of child pornography and sexual exploitation crimes.

Federal prosecutors said Tracy Parker, 57, was convicted of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. During a four-day trial, prosecutors presented evidence that proved Parker attempted to obtain sexually explicit images and videos from someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.

Parker, they said, was communicating with and requesting sexual content from this person through social media and text messaging. He was arrested after trying to open what he believed were pornographic images and videos of the supposed 13-year-old. The arresting authorities also discovered additional content of child sexual abuse on Parker’s phone, prosecutors added.

The investigation into Parker’s activities was conducted by the FBI’s field office in Springfield. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Oct. 13 in Urbana.