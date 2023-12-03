PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Paris man was arrested and charged in connection to a large structure fire at an old school building early Sunday morning.

Officials from the Paris Police Department said a fire was reported close to 2:30 a.m. in the area of South Central Avenue and West Jasper Street. When first responders arrived, they found the old Redmon School building fully engulfed in flames. Paris Fire Chief Chad Crampton said the scene was not cleared until 13 hours later, taking first responders over 12 hours to extinguish the fire.

Daniel L. Henson was identified as a suspect following an investigation by the Paris PD and the Office of the Illinois Fire Marshal. Henson was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and criminal trespass to state-supported property.

Crampton said nobody was hurt in the incident, WTWO reports. Henson is currently in the custody of the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, awaiting a pre-trial detention hearing.