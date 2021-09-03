Paris man accused of abusing infant

PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Paris, Illinois man was arrested Wednesday for suspected child abuse of an 8-month-old infant, according to Illinois State Police.

Shane Eslinger, 25, was taken into custody following an investigatoin by ISP, Edgar County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. He is currently being held at the Edgar County Jail.

Authorities said the investigation into the abuse is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations at (217) 278-5004 or by email at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.