PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite their best efforts to save the flooring, Paris High School officials report that the entire gym floor will need to be replaced following the recent flooding.

On Christmas Day, a fire suppression line broke in front of the gym lobby at Paris High School, causing significant damage to the building even though precautions were taken to prevent such an incident.

Courtesy: Dr. Larson

Paris Union School District Superintendent, Dr. Jeremy Larson, said that an initial thorough inspection determined that a two-foot wide cut section needed to be taken out around the main gym floor to check for water damage. However, upon further inspection water was found under the vapor barrier located beneath the gym floor. After various drying techniques and mitigation efforts, it was determined that the gym floor will need to be replaced.

Courtesy: Dr. Larson

Larson said the project for replacing the floor will take some time and may not be completed until sometime this summer. In the meantime, classes will resume on Jan. 4 for students as usual, but athletic events will be rescheduled to different locations while the floor is being repaired. Coaches will communicate with their teams about any changes to schedules and locations for practices and events.

Additionally, school administration said they are working hard to locate alternative sites for events such as P.E. courses, athletic programs, May Fete, and graduation in advance so that they are not affected.

The athletic director will continue to post weekly schedules on social media about any changes to competition schedules. Larson said that graduation and May Fete will not change in terms of their originally scheduled dates as posted on the school calendar.