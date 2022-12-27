PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — School officials said a fire suppression line broke at Paris High School on Christmas Day, causing significant damage to the building.

Though the building was kept at 65 degrees and conducted with regular walk-throughs to check the facilities, the school said the line flooded the school with water. This damaged the flooring, electrical systems, and other cables.

Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson said individuals were on the scene within 30 minutes of the line breaking and worked alongside ServPro, a company specializing in restoration and clean up, throughout the evening to clean up the site and mitigate any additional losses.

School administrators are currently working with the insurance company, flooring companies, plumbers, electricians, and other experts to clean up the site and repair the damage. They are looking at all repair options to ensure the gym floor is fully restored. There is no specific timeline yet for when the repairs will be completed.

Larson said regular school hours will resume on Jan. 4 for students, but athletic events will be rescheduled to different locations while the floor is being repaired.

The school apologizes for any inconvenience the incident may have caused and appreciates those who worked to quickly address the situation, including the Paris Fire Department, the City of Paris, Jason Gore of Gore Plumbing, Bruce Young of Church Insurance, school maintenance personnel, and administration.

Larson said the school will continue to keep the community updated on the status of the repairs.

Flooding in Paris High School

Flooding in Paris High School

Flooding in Paris High School

Flooding in Paris High School Library

Photos courtesy of Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Larson.