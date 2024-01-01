PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A fire destroyed a house and shut down the street while crews battle the flames.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Monday on the corner of Main and Roberts Streets. Firefighters closed off Main Street to connect hoses to hydrants and allow room for emergency vehicles.

Firefighters said the Red Cross was called to find shelter for the people who lived there.

They say two people and a dog lived inside. First responders were still at the scene Monday afternoon. They were using the ladder to shoot water into the large opening in the roof.

Officials said the start of the fire is under investigation in coordination with the State Fire Marshal. No one was hurt.