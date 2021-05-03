Parents voice concerns over pictures of largely maskless prom

WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Some parents have voiced concerns after pictures of Saturday’s prom showed large groups of students on the dance floor without masks.

The school district announced some changes would have to be made ahead of time to follow COVID-19 guidelines. Prom would be limited to attendance by juniors, seniors and chaperones only, with the coronation ceremony live-streamed on the school district’s Facebook account and pictures shared on the page as well.

Vermilion County Health Department Director Douglas Toole said he wants to remind people to be vigilant as prom and graduation season approaches.

“We feel really bad for the families and especially the schools this time of year that want to have those large gatherings to celebrate milestones,” he said. “There are smart ways of doing that. We’re just asking everyone to please be patient.”

Toole said he understands the fatigue people are feeling.

“It’s been a very long process, much longer than any of us thought it would be,” Toole said. “But we’re still asking people to be vigilant.”

WCIA reached out to Westville’s superintendent for a statement and has not received a response.