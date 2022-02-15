CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parents are begging one school board to keep the special education nurses.

We told you last week that half of special education nurses are leaving the Champaign School District. One nurse told WCIA they’re getting less money than building nurses. Parents asked the school board to pay them more because they’re nervous their kids won’t get the medical care they need.

School board member Gianna Baker says they’re trying to make it work. Friday will be one of the nurses last days.

