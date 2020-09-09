Parents share concerns on children’s online privacy

NATIONAL (WCIA) — As kids adapt to using tablets and smartphones now more than ever, there are concerns their online privacy is at risk of being violated.

A study by a professor of pediatrics at Michigan’s Mott Children’s Hospital analyzed how developers collect and share personal digital information on apps created for kids. Mobile serial numbers or ID codes can be traces back to the device owner and shared with marketing companies. But this particular form of “data mining” is illegal under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Still, some parents are taking extra precautions when it comes to their kid’s online safety. One mother said, “I tell them where they can and can’t go on the web and I say if you’re going to google something, please ask me. It’s like anything else, you can’t completely control it, especially when they’re little.”

This type of data collection connects back to your digital footprint. For example, when you online surf or shop for particular things, you may see an ad pop up on a different site for the same thing you searched for earlier.