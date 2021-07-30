Parents React to CDC’s latest mask mandate

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–Champaign’s school district was one of many that went fully remote last year.

After a year of online classes, kids are now getting the chance to meet up and play with their old friends.

One parent says this is a transition she’s prepared her kids for all summer.

“We still have teachers to protect, we still have students to protect, so we need to make sure we do that first before we just completely go back to normal,” Lisa Liggins-Chambers, the Vice President of Barkstall Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Association said. “And I think for our community and our school, that message is forefront.”

Barkstall Elementary has already began its school year, but the back-to-school plan in Champaign has since changed to reflect the CDC’s latest guidelines. Now all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask in schools, and on school buses. Still, many parents say they’re happy to send their kids back to the classroom.



“They’re kids, they just want to have fun,” Liggins-Chambers said. “So we just talked to them about masks, making sure they’re wearing all the time, except for when they’re outside or their teacher is having them eat lunch. So i don’t have any general anxiety about it.”

“There wasn’t a lot of amping up we needed to do,” another parent, Andy Kelts said. “Once they heard they’d be going back, they were on 11.”

To see Champaign Unit 4’s full back-to-school plan, follow the link here.