Parents of grade school kids are sounding off after a proposed change to school hours

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign School District parents are sounding off on social media. That’s after they heard about a proposal to extend the school day for elementary students.

They say students and teachers are burnt out, that it lessens family time, and it’s physically and mentally unhealthy.

We’ve learned this proposal is coming from the district. They want to add an extra 55 minutes to the school day of every elementary school in the district.

Right now, there is a petition going around trying to bring an end to the proposal.

Many parents, like Eric Ferguson, still have several questions about what the extension could look like.

“How are they going to be compensated? You can’t ask someone to do something for free, and then what’s the purpose of that? What is the benefit going to be? Is it going to be higher test scores,” he said. “If it’s higher test scores and that sounds like a long-term thing that they would want to continually do, it sounds like that’s a bigger question, and we need to restructure how we approach schooling in Champaign.”

Several parents are planning to show up to the next school board meeting to protest this move, and show support to teachers.

We reached out to the district and the school board, but did not receive comment back.