Parents learn about LGBTQ culture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The school district hosted an event to teach parents and kids about LGBTQ culture and tolerance.

It’s specifically catered toward elementary school families. Champaign is one of the first school districts in Central Illinois to do it. One of the organizers said there was a need and that’s why this event is returning for its second year.

Critics have spoken out against it, saying the kids are too young to be introduced to subjects like this. Parents involved say this is one of the most important times to be having these discussions. They say the main focus is for kids to learn that it’s okay to be themselves, and whatever that may look like, the Champaign School District will support them.

“Children who are supported in transitioning and living in the gender that they identify for themselves, or being able to be out at school have a very positive mental health profile, which of course contributes to their ability to learn,” says Janet Reid.

There are breakout sessions for parents to learn about transgender kids and the transition process. This social comes on the heels of the decision that requires LGBTQ history to be taught in all public schools.