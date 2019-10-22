Parents face more charges in college admissions scandal

BOSTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eleven parents, including one with central Illinois ties, now have additional charges against them for a college admissions scandal. Elisabeth Kimmel is one of 11 parents charged with federal program bribery.

Kimmel owns Midwest Television, which used to own WCIA 3. She also resigned from her position on the board of directors at Busey back in March shortly after the scandal broke.

The new charges allege the parents bribed employees at the University of Southern California to gain admittance for their children. It alleges university employees would list the students as athletic recruits, regardless of their actual athletic ability, or as members of other favored admissions categories. In some instances, the children weren’t aware they were listed as athletic recruits.

Fifty people were originally charged in the scandal in March. Among those 50 people, 15 parents were previously charged with conspiring with admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer and others to to rig their children’s test scores and bribe coaches at sought-after schools. It alleged SAT and ACT exam administrators were bribed to allow a test taker to secretly take college entrance exams instead of the children, or correct the answers the children originally wrote down on the exams.

Those charged with bribery face up to 10 years in prison.

