DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Royal Vape shop will be opening soon across the street from Danville High School. But some parents in Danville aren’t happy.

“We already have three or four of them around this area. I just don’t think they need another one,” said grandparent Kathy Sandlin. “There’s a lot of empty buildings around town, they could be anywhere else.”

Other parents said having one so close to the school could make students curious about starting the habit. State regulations require the vape shop to be at least 100 feet from a school zone.

Grandparent Allen Harden said he doesn’t think 100 feet is enough and fears students will be curious about one so close to school.

“You got kids that walk from high school home, that’s going to make them stop over there and possibly buy one,” Harden said.

The CDC reported 14% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students are vaping.

Illinois state law prohibits any business from selling vapes, tobacco, or nicotine products to anyone under the age of 21. But some parents think the age limit won’t stop someone else from buying vapes for students.