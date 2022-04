URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A senior who is finishing her last semester at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign lost everything during a fire on campus.

It happened on the corner of Busey Avenue and Indiana Avenue on Monday.

The student’s parents started a GoFundMe page for her. They said it will be months before Gabriella Harpel can move back into her apartment. She needs things like clothes, a computer and furniture.

Click here for the GoFundMe page for Harpel.