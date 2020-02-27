Parents build iconic car for play

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Park District Theater is performing “Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang,Jr.,” but what would the play be without the iconic vintage racing car?

A replica of the iconic car from “Chitty Chitty, Bang Bang” at the Virginia Theater Auditorium.

That is why a group of parents got together to make it come to life. One of them said his decision to participate was easy. He just wanted to help his daughter. “She never asks me for anything,” said David Fazio. “She never asks for anything. It’s only…if there’s anything I can ever do for her, I would do it. And besides, how often do you get asked to build a flying car?” there are performances Thursday through Saturday at the Virginia Theatre.

For ticket information, click here.