Parents and teachers stand together before Champaign school board meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Teachers, parents and community members held a solidarity rally ahead of the Champaign School Board meeting on Monday.

The Champaign Federation of Teachers sent a news release that said frustration for families and teachers is growing. As bargaining drags on and Covid continues to complicate a 3rd year of teaching, the news release goes on to say the District is continuing to ask more and more of its already overtaxed staff.

That’s why, several teachers and parents are set to rally in front of the Mellon Building Monday evening, during a scheduled bargaining agreement with the School Board.

CFT Co-President Mike Sitch said in the release they are here to show support to and honor the work of the elementary colleagues and all of the members.

“The Board is proposing an extension of 55 minutes to the elementary school day,” Sitch said. “Unfortunately, the District just doesn’t have the staff, the capacity, or the track record to facilitate this change even one year down the road. We are asking the Board to listen to the experts, those dedicated educators who work with our students in classrooms across the District every single day. The situation in our schools right now is dire, and we fear the ramifications of this proposal. Our students and our community deserve better.”

The school board meeting is set to start at 6 p.m. tonight.