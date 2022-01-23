Parents and teachers plan a rally before school board meeting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Parents and teachers alike are planning a rally before the Champaign school board meeting on Monday, and it’s because of a few different things.

One is the fact that teachers are working without a contract right now, and they’re doing even more than what’s in their job description. Like helping sub for other classes, or skipping lunch breaks to help around the school.

Another reason is the proposed school time for elementary schools. The school board wants to add about 50 minutes to the school day. Many parents said they don’t want that, and they want to make sure the board and district know they back the teachers.

“Parents are concerned that our teachers who are working so hard already, even before the pandemic, teachers are like stretched,” Shawna den Otter, a parent, said. “And so this really seems like they need some help and to know that the community is behind them.”

Another parent gave us a written statement about the situation. It said:

“As parents, it’s imperative we maintain a cooperative relationship with our school board and our teachers to ensure the best educational experience for our children. This rally brings together two components of that relationship, parents of Unit 4 students, and their teachers. Many parents will show up to show love and support for our teachers because we believe they deserve so much more.” Alyssa Taylors

Monday, parents and teachers will be outside the administrative building. Teachers will be out there starting at 4 p.m. Organizers said parents and the community are encouraged to come at that time as well, but they said the parent support time starts at 5 p.m.

Below is Champaign schools’ statement in full with emphasis added by the district:

The Board of Education has not commented on contract negotiations but has a responsibility to stakeholders to clarify misinformation that is circulating.

We’ve long heard from parents, teachers, administrators, and others in the community that Unit 4 students have less instructional time, shorter recess and lunch periods, and less time to connect with their friends compared to other districts. Because we want a better educational experience for our students, the Board’s proposal increases elementary students’ day by 50 minutes beginning with the 2023-2024 school year. This allows for additional lunch/recess time, as required by a recent law, and will increase student learning time by 30 minutes.

Under the Board’s proposal, elementary teachers’ workday will extend by 35 minutes in the 2023-2024 school year, with increased compensation for the additional time. Teachers will receive 5 additional minutes of lunch and 5 additional minutes of planning time.

The Board understands that adding more time to the student day without giving teachers the tools they need to make it successful is unwise. When developing the District’s Strategic Plan, we learned that Unit 4 teachers have less access to high quality professional development time focused on important topics including social-emotional learning and health, instructional strategies, and culturally responsive practices than educators in other districts. Under our proposal, all K-12 teachers will help develop and implement a plan for 60 minutes of high-quality professional development each week.

There will be many opportunities for input from our stakeholders because the extended school day will not start until the 2023-2024 school year. During the remainder of this school year and next year, a task force of administrators, teachers, support staff, and other stakeholders–including parents and community members–will work to ensure successful development and implementation of the extended day. The plan will include scheduling logistics such as start and end times, transportation, and other related items.

One important point to clarify is that Unit 4 schools will not be starting for any students at 6:30 a.m., nor will students be on buses at 5:30 a.m. Again, once an agreement with CFT is in place, reasonable schedules will be developed for each campus, with ample stakeholder input.

We will continue to meet with CFT and work diligently to reach a resolution and hope this information alleviates the concerns that are spreading.