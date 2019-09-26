Parents and school collaborate to find solutions to violent student fights

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Outbreaks of fights between students at Stephen Decatur Middle School is causing concern among parents.

On Wednesday, school leaders attempted to repair the lack of trust parents say they have in them. Staff and parents had a group meeting to brainstorm solutions to stop the violence.

Parents already formed a volunteer group to add support and supervision of students in school, but they say more needs to be done. The school administration and the parents established three core issues that factor into the problem and formed ways to stop it. Tensions ran high between concerned parents. But school leaders believe it was a constructive conversation that spurred positive ideas for solutions.

One parent said, “From the stories I’m hearing from my child that goes to school here, nothing has changed. That’s what we’re saying.” The comments were met with loud applause as people shared frustration of the fights that have been happening between students.

Another parent said, “I am fed up. I’m ready to move back to Maryland because this school system sucks.”

The concern is widespread between families and the school’s administration. Physical fights have happened 17 out of the 28 days of school so far. 55 referrals have been given to students for fighting. It’s caused aggravation and confusion for parents. Someone else spoke up saying, “Since school has started its been nothing but a chaotic cluster. You’re blowing smoke up our butts right now.”

The school principal acknowledged a scheduling failure by overlapping classes this year that created issues for kids waiting on places to go. School administration says that’s been resolved but it created an opportunity for misbehavior. While no students have been hurt from weapons in school this year, the school’s security officers want to keep it from escalating to that, and so do parents.

Three main solutions were formed from the collaboration at this meeting. The first was asking more parents to volunteer in the school to help watch over the kids. Another parent said, “Let’s come together as a community and step up and give just 20 minutes from each person in this room.”

People also suggested forming a PTO to help facilitate parent involvement.

The third idea was to strengthen the methods of communication between the school and parents.

The school will keep hosting these meetings monthly for feedback from families. The next will be on Friday October 18th at 10:00 a.m. in the auditorium.