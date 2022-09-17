ST. JOESPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Job Applications announced a $1,000 scholarship for a parent, MiRada Ritter.

Ritter has three children, ranging from ages 1-14. She is a graduate student pursuing a doctorate in nursing with an Advanced Practice Nurse Concentration in Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing.

“Working full time, attending college, and being a parent places significant stressors on all parties involved,” Ritter said. “School can sometimes impact working hours which impact the family financially, and attending school, itself, places financial hardship on families. Winning this scholarship means a lot to me and my family–especially because it means a couple less overtime shifts for me and more time for us together as a family.”

Ritter won the scholarship through an essay. In that essay, she wrote, “prioritization is important because when one is being pulled in many different directions, they have to be able to decide where to start, what comes first, and what can wait until second or third.” Ritter added, “The second key to successfully balancing work, home, and school is asking for help and subsequently using that help.”

Job Applications said it is one of the leading job application resources available in the States. They created the working parent scholarship in 2013. Applicants must submit an essay on how to balance parenting, working, and excelling in school.

“The financial strain on working parents returning to school in Illinois and throughout the United States is hard to imagine,” said Job-Applications President Doug Crawford. “Our national working parent scholarship is our way to help reduce some of that pressure and remind hard-working parents they are not alone. I am particularly pleased that our winner shared that winning this scholarship will give her more time to spend with her family. That’s exactly what we are trying to accomplish.”