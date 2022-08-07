CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – You may have heard of life coaches and fitness coaches, but what about parent coaches? One man says they can be just as useful, even necessary.

Brandon Miller is a certified parent coach and CEO of Confluence Parenting. He wants to be an affordable resource in Champaign-Urbana. That’s why he’s offering a free workshop – to help people learn to resolve conflicts, find peace and communicate better with their children. He said he’s noticed a “parenting crisis” across the country, and he teaches unique “parent-centric” skills that helped his family.

“With grades, with behavior, with all kinds of difficulties at home and at school – I feel like there’s a need for helping families come together instead of keep on trying to do what they’ve been doing and how they’ve been parented. It’s a new way, it’s a new approach, it’s a new paradigm of parenting,” Miller said.

He plans to offer free workshops every month. The first one will be at the Champaign Public Library on October 1 from 2-4 p.m. Miller hopes to help parents stop and listen to their kids, and be as calm as possible.