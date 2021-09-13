Paralympian returns home with gold

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One athlete from Champaign returned from Tokyo with some gold around her neck.

Nichole Millage is on the U.S.A. Sitting Volleyball Team. She’s a four time Paralympian, who’s won two golds and two silvers. Millage says this is her last Paralympics and is happy to end it on a high note.

“Everyone’s been really excited to welcome me back and to, of course, see my gold medal, which I’m very happy to show to them. Its also made out of recycled electronics, which is perfect for me and my job and what I do with the city,” Millage said.

She’s now focusing her time on her job as a Recycling Coordinator with the City of Champaign. She’s encouraging people to register online for their Residential Electronics Collection Event happening now.