SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week. It all starts with the Twilight Parade Thursday night. It will be stated at Linocln Park. That means it will be closed to the public. Parking starts at 1 p.m. Also lclosed will be Nelson Pool and the ice rink, but both will re-open on Friday.

The parade begins on Thursday at 5:30. This year’s theme is ‘Building Our Future.’