Parade honors veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The VA hosted a parade for veterans Monday morning.

Organizers said some groups had to cancel ahead of the parade due to the threat of winter weather.

Vietnam veteran Jon Gray attended the parade. He had a request for Veterans Day.

“I think it’s really nice if someone just goes up to a veteran and – it doesn’t cost them nothing,” Gray said. “All it does is say thank you for service and thank you for help protecting our country and that puts a smile on face and a warm heart.”

Gray said he planned to honor other veterans, including several family members.