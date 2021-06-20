Parade honors two police officers shot in line of duty

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Two police officers who were shot in the line of duty exactly a month ago were honored Saturday.

Champaign officer Chris Oberheim’s memorial car and his family helped lead Mahomet’s second annual Honor Parade.

Officer Jeff Creel was in another car as the grand Marshall.

Five thousand people came out to show their appreciation to the first responders and veterans who passed by.

The Mahomet Lion’s Club runs the parade.

A board member told WCIA they had 75 entries.

The money raised will go toward the charities they support.