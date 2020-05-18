Parade for woman injured in crash

LERNA, Ill. (WCIA)– People in Central Illinois organized a parade for a teacher’s aide who was hurt in a car crash. Yesterday, teachers and staff at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Charleston, The Lincoln Fire Department, students, parents, and people in the community drove from Charleston to Lerna. The fire truck escorted the parade from Charleston to Laurie Livingston’s home.

In March, Livingston was on her way to work when a deer ran in front of her car. She lost control and had many broken bones and a stroke on the right side of her body. People in the community hoped the parade would show Livingston just how much they support her. Livingston is still recovering and going through therapy for her speech and walking. There is a fund set up for Livingston at the First Mid Bank & Trust in Charleston. It will help with Livingston’s medical expenses.