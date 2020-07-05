Parade celebrates UIUC professor

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends gathered to give a socially-distanced goodbye to a University of Illinois professor who is leaving C-U.

People decorated their cars for a parade celebrating Dr. Ruth Nicole Brown .

Brown teaches Gender and Women’s Studies (GWS). She created a program in 2006 called: “ Saving Our Lives Hear Our Truth ,” which celebrates black girls and women.

Brown has led events in central Illinois , Chicago and Columbia in recent years for the program.

“People are often looking for stars, they’re looking for great people. So at the same time that I wasn’t surprised, I was deeply heartbroken,” says Dr. Karen Flynn, who is an Associate Professor of GWS.

“She’s a visionary and it’s a huge loss for our university and our department in particular and the community in general. I know she’s just going to do her brilliant work and be the radiate presence that she is and do so much for the community where ever she is,” says Dr. Siobhan Somerville, the Chair of GWS.

Brown will be teaching at Michigan State University.