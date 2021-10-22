Papa Del’s named small business of the year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Despite all of the challenges this year has brought, one Champaign business has come out on top. Now, its workers are being recognized for all of their hard work. Papa Del’s was named the 2021 Small Business of the Year by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber says the award recognizes a successful, growing company that has earned its status through hard work. We all know it’s been a tough year for businesses, so Papa Del’s says this award is a great achievement.

While they have faced challenges during the pandemic, they were able to adjust and stay in business. They even donated 10 to 30 pizzas a week to the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen and other local organizations.

“Its been different,” Andrea Seten, general manager at Papa Del’s, said. “The way things have changed, everybody has had to adapt and I’m sure you’ve heard that word so many times dealing with these kind of situations, but no one ever knew that this was going to happen, and trying to stay afloat. We’ve lost some good businesses in town, just trying to do the best we can.”

She went on to thank the customers for being patient with them during the last year and a half. The restaurant has been in business since 1970. They are planning on celebrating their 51 year anniversary this weekend so they say the timing couldn’t be better.