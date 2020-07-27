Panel discusses public school v. freedom school

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — With schools starting up soon, a group of community members came together to discuss an alternative option.

A community panel wants to transform education to reflect the needs of the black community through what is called “freedom schools.”

“Students should have a sort of freedom school of their own that can teach them culturally relevant material. They can talk about these social issues and how that impacts them on a day to day basis,” says Community Organizer Aaron Ammons.

The alternative schools got their start in the 1960s; a place for black Americans to get a free education.

Now A mmons wants to see freedom schools make a comeback.

“When we talk about our contribution, our abilities as African people… students always light up. They’re much more engaged when it something relevant towards them.”

While organizers say equality in the classroom is far better than it once was, there is still a long way to go.