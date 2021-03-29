Pandemic raising concerns for kindergarten readiness

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Some pediatricians say kindergarten readiness may be a big concern for parents and children as they plan to go to school for the first time this fall.

The pandemic made it hard for some parents to find open spots in pre-k classrooms. Some schools were closed or had limited space.

Carle Developmental & Behavioral pediatrician, Dr. Erica wiebe, says kids learn important social and cognitive skills in pre-school classrooms.

That includes things like taking turns, understanding the concept of consequences, accepting the word ‘no,’ speech, fine motor skills, and much more.

Dr. Wiebe says a lack of exposure to peers their age can negatively impact all of that: “impulsivity, trouble staying seated, fidgeting, trouble staying on a particular task for any amount of time…problems with self-regulation, emotional regulation, problems following directions.”

She suggests that concerned parents contact their school district for a kindergarten evaluation to find out whether or not their child is ready or might need a different plan instead.

Dr. Wiebe also says to turn of the electronics and do hand-on activities together like reading and playing simple games.