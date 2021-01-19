Pandemic increases number of panhandlers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 500,000 people are homeless in the United States, causing more and more people to ask for help on the side of the road. The COVID-19 pandemic caused an increase of people panhandling throughout the country.

In Champaign, the Salvation Army said people asking for money are usually in a desperate situation. They said while some people abuse the situation, majority need the help.

The Salvation Army encouraged people who need help to contact them. They offer programs for veterans, food pantries and clothing needs, but they said they will help any way they can.