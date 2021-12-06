Pana unveils new donated Christmas light display

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in decades, cars lined up throughout Kitchell Park in Pana to look at Christmas lights.

“So good to see smiles on people’s faces because crazy,” Amanda Kroenlein said. “Everything going on. It’s so nice to see.”

The families from across pana gathered for a christmas celebration that they put together. Kroenlein and her husband Nick spent the past month getting flooded with light donations from people across town.

“Its brought out to people wanting to become involved or wanting to spend their money or wanting to spend their time into what they what they envision,” Pattie Geatons with the organization Pana Pride said.

Nearly every one of the christmas light decorations that line the roads of Kitchell Park was donated as part of a grass roots fundraising campaign. cars were lined up bumper to bumper to see the newest christmas tradition in Pana. Parents brought their kids to the park to see the new lights.

Even after the switch was flipped and the park was lit up, she still couldn’t believe all of the support.

“It will be simple facebook posts,” Kroenlein said. “And does everybody come together and make this happen? It’s crazy.”

“We drive to other towns, and you see these beautiful displays and we just got to a point of, you know, let’s let’s do this and, you know, it’s gonna be phenomenal for our kids,” Nick Kroenlein said. “It’s gonna be phenomenal, hopefully for their kids.”