MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) – The Central A&M community is showing their support for a student from Pana who passed away Friday night.

Samuel Hackler was a 7th grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School. The 13-year-old was at track practice at Sacred Heart when he collapsed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

In a Facebook post, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown asked the community to wear green today in memory of Hackler. “We want to show the Pana community we stand with them during their time of grief,” Brown said.

Sacred Heart School shared a statement on their Facebook page, asking for “continued prayers for a family suffering today.” They said, “This family is not alone in their grief; pray for the Sacred Heart School families, students, friends and community forever impacted by this loss.”

Pana Community Unit School District also shared their condolences as well. In a letter to the district families, the district said they would do all they could to help students with their grieving process.

Hackler’s visitation services will be Tuesday, April 4 from 4-7 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Pana. Funeral Mass for Samuel will be held Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m.