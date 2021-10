related stories Illinois State Police investigating death

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police recently released the identity of a man who was found unresponsive in an alley near the 700 block of Monroe Street on early Sunday morning.

According to police officers, 61-year-old Rocky Davis was from Pana. He was found with a gunshot wound and a handgun was recovered next to his body. Preliminary results of the investigation show that Davis died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation of this incident is ongoing.