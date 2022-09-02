PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Pana Police Department arrested a man they suspect was responsible for multiple break-ins.

Nathaniel Bain of Pana was arrested in connection to a burglary at Shasteen’s Citgo gas station and convenience store on August 31st. After the back entrance of the store was kicked in, officers responded to the burglary alarm at the store. No one was inside but Bain was identified on surveillance video.

Officers showed up at Bain’s residence later and took him into custody.

Since his initial arrest, Pana police said Bain is a suspect in four other recent property damage cases in Pana:

Pana Medical Clinic on Aug. 22, where someone tried breaking in the back entrance but failed.

Pana Animal Hospital also on Aug. 22, where someone smashed a window with a brick.

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry on Aug. 29, where someone broke into the business and damaged the back door.

Hilton Plumbing on Aug. 31, where someone broke into the business and stole tools. Several tools have since been recovered.

Bain is being held at Christian County Jail. The Christian County State’s Attorney has not formally charged Bain yet.